Diane Peaslee
Diane Peaslee

March 21, 2019

Diane Marie Peaslee
ONALASKA -- Diane Marie Peaslee, 67, passed away at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse Thursday, March 21, 2019. Private services will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be available at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 23, 2019
