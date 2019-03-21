Follow story
Diane Peaslee
March 21, 2019
Diane Marie Peaslee
ONALASKA -- Diane Marie Peaslee, 67, passed away at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse Thursday, March 21, 2019. Private services will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be available at www.couleecremation.com.
