Diane Louise (Sullivan) Melby

Diane Louise (Sullivan) Melby, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, peacefully at home after a two year battle of cancer. She was born in La Crosse to Mildred and George Sullivan Sept. 15, 1950.

Diane was unified in marriage to Arthur Melby June 26, 1971. She was employed by St. Francis Hospital for 20 years as a registered nurse. After retirement she managed rental properties with her husband. Diane enjoyed gambling and shopping with her sister, Judy and all of her special moments with her grand kids.

Diane was a wonderful mother of three kids, Scott, Jason, and Jennifer Melby. In her early years she enjoyed creating cakes, fishing, hunting, painting ceramics, and crocheting. Later in life her greatest joy was being around her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur; her three children, Scott, Jason (Pamela), Jennifer; and her grandchildren, Scotty (Jessica) Melby, Tiffany (Brock) Slade, Cassidy Melby, Andrew and Emily Larson, and Ella and Lewis Melby; and four great-grandchildren. Diane is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Steve (Lisa) Sullivan, Tom (Corinne) Sullivan, Virginia Walsh, and Sue (Dave) Henderson. And we can't forget her companion, Chauncey McGue (her loving poodle).

She was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister (partner in crime), Judy Schurhammer; and her brother, Jerry Sullivan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa and Deacon Richard Sage will officiate. There will be no visitation held prior to the Mass. Visitation with a luncheon will be held immediately following the Mass in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in the name of A Place of Grace Catholic Worker House. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mayo Hospice who took such good care of Diane during this time. We appreciated your compassion.