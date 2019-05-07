Diane P. Langaard
Diane P. Langaard

May 07, 2019

WESTBY -- Diane P. Langaard, 74, of rural Westby passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Published on May 8, 2019
