Diane Marie Greene
March 24, 2019
Diane Marie Greene
MONROE, Mich. -- Diane Marie (Kohlmeyer) Greene, 61, of Monroe passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Friends may gather from 9:00 a.m. until a memorial service at noon, Saturday, March 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Monroe. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published on March 26, 2019
in memory of Diane
in memory of Diane
