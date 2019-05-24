Diana Bernice Kramer 'nee Rosenthal

"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness." 2 Timothy 4:7-8

WEST SALEM -- Diana B. Kramer, 76, of West Salem died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse. She was surrounded by all of her children as she gained her Victor's Crown of eternal life.

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16

Diana was born Feb. 17, 1943, in West Allis, Wis., to Lawrence and Elnor (Mueckler) Rosenthal. The love for her Savior was instilled by her parents. Having a Lutheran education for their children was very important. She grew up attending school and church at Jordan Lutheran Church and School, West Allis. She then attended and graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School, Wauwatosa, Wis. Diana earned her bachelor of arts degree in education at Milwaukee Lutheran College. She married the love of her life, Paul Kramer Aug. 20, 1966, in Milwaukee. Diana was a home daycare provider for many years. She was also blessed to teach for 15 years and tutor until this current year at Christ-St. John's Lutheran School in West Salem. The students and their families all became like her very own children and they all had a special place in her heart. Diana also enjoyed being involved with her church, singing in the choir, playing handbells, being a member of the ladies aide, and playing the piano. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends, who were like family. Her passion was her family. She treasured the time being with her children and grandchildren. She would be sure to attend as many of their activities as possible. She was their biggest fan and loved them all so very much!

"... whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God." 1 Corinthians 10:31

Survivors include her six children, Julie (Robert) Hanson of Coon Rapids, Minn., Kristin (Charlie) Handy of La Crosse, Cathy Kramer of West Salem, Joel (Theresa) Kramer of Appleton, Wis., David (Gretchen) Kramer of Jackson, Wis., and Elizabeth (Dirk) Hagedorn of West Bend, Wis.; eighteen grandchildren, Steven (fiancé, Ali Johnston) Hanson of North Branch, Minn., Bethany and Seth Hanson of Coon Rapids, Minn., Cameron (Taylor) Handy of La Crosse, Kiernan, Quinn, Quaid and Karinna Handy of La Crosse, Paul, Lillian, Isaac and Malachi Kramer of Appleton, Regan and Reesa Kramer of Jackson, Emmaline, Adelayde, Isalynn and Gannon Hagedorn of West Bend; two brothers, Allen (Carolyn) Rosenthal of Packwaukee, Wis., and Ernie (Diane) Rosenthal of Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two granddaughters, Abigail and Lalah; and a nephew, Gregory.

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jeremiah 29:11

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Christ Lutheran Church, 500 Park St., West Salem. Pastor Galen Riediger will officiate. A luncheon will be served following the service. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Christ Lutheran Church, West Salem and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the luncheon, at 2:30 p.m.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .

"Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever." Hebrews 13:8