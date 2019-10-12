Follow story
Dian Marie Fossum
December 01, 1932 - October 12, 2019
Dian Marie (Malmin) Fossum
Dian Marie (Malmin) Fossum, 86, of La Crosse and formerly of Viroqua and Peterson, Minn., passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bethany Riverside.
One of 14 children, Dian was born Dec. 1, 1932, to Karl and Bertha Malmin. She grew up in Peterson and after graduating high school, lived and worked in Minneapolis. On Sept. 3, 1955, she married the love of her life, Llewellyn (Lew) Carl Fossum, following a courtship by letter while he served in the Army during the Korean War. Dian and Lew raised their five children in Viroqua, where Dian worked at Vernon Memorial Hospital for over 30 years.
Dian was an active member at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She loved volunteering at the church, working in her yard, reading, playing cards and keeping up with current events. She was known for her delicious apple pies.
Dian, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, will be greatly missed by all and is survived by daughter, Karrie Schroeder of La Crosse; daughter, Kristi and her husband, David Pappas of Fox Lake, Wis.; son, Timothy of Fox Lake; five grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) McRill, Alex Schroeder, Anthony (Kristin) Pappas, Michael (Kelly) Pappas and Joseph Pappas; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Ryland and Luke; one sister, LaVaughn Greenwalt Nolan; and many nieces and nephews.
Dian was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years; daughter, Karla Weidner; son, Kim (Kay) Fossum; and 12 siblings, Barbara, Clair, Allan, Lincoln, Jeanette, Vern, Milford, Robert, Curtis, Joyce, Karl Donald and Lowell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate. Family and friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Thursday at the church.
A private burial will be held Friday at the East Grace Cemetery in Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Published on October 14, 2019
