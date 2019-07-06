Derald "Deri" E. Kading

Derald was born in Colby, Wis., July 16, 1935, to Lester and Anna Kading. He passed away to the loving arms of our Lord Saturday, July 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Derald graduated from North High School in Sheboygan, Wis., and immediately went to work for the Department of Transportation in La Crosse. This is where he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Guenther, at First Lutheran Church in La Crosse. They were married Sept. 1, 1956, when Mary Lou graduated from School of Nursing and Viterbo College.

They raised four children, three sons, Steven (Cherri), James (Liz), Danny and one daughter, Shari (Patrick) Farra. He leaves six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by parents; and sister, Lorraine Klumb.

Derald retired after 37 1/2 years, Oct. 1, 1990. Together they packed up the motor home and off to Spring Hill, Fla., where Mary Lou currently resides.

A memorial service will be held during regular worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21, at Forest Oaks Lutheran Church. Memorials are preferred to Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, 8555 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, Fla., 34609.