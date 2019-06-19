Follow story
Dennis Leon Tolvstad
September 22, 1939 - June 19, 2019
Dennis Leon Tolvstad
HOLMEN -- Dennis Leon Tolvstad, 79, raised in Holmen, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
He was born to Leonard and Helen Tolvstad in La Crosse, Sept. 22, 1939. He married Elizabeth Blackburn July 7, 1962.
Dennis is survived by his children, Michael (Martha) Tolvstad, Timothy (Kari) Tolvstad, Julie (Eric) Jorgenson; six grandchildren, Lindsay (Randy) Tuquero, Mathew (Cassie) Tolvstad, Danielle (Gabriel) Carimi, Trent (Lauren) Jorgenson, Trevor (Casey) Jorgenson, Joshua (Lisa) Johnson; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon Downing; and many other relatives and friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Don Downing.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Chaplain Kristin Van Heyningen will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service in the Prairie Room. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 19, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.