July 04, 2019

Dennis "Denny" Suntken, 74, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.
Denny lived and worked as a truck driver in La Crosse and Tomah for many years, known to many by his CB handle "String Bean". He moved back to his hometown, Meservey, Iowa after his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Joni; her daughters, Nicole, Crystal and Amber, and their children; a daughter, Sherry (Jeff) Taylor; and granddaughters, Brittany and Becca Taylor; sisters, Marlys (Dean) Pruisman and Audrey (Randy) Oreskovich and their families. According to his wishes, there will be no services. A complete obituary can be found at www.IowaCremation.com.
Published on July 13, 2019
