Dennis K. Oslie
December 29, 2019
Dennis 'Barney' K. Oslie
BLACK RIVER FALLSORTH BEND, Wis. -- Dennis "Barney" K. Oslie, 72, of Black River Falls and formerly North Bend, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from North Bend Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Allen Hanson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, North Bend. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church. Zwickey Funeral Homes. Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on December 30, 2019
