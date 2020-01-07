Follow story
Dennis G. Lubinsky
February 22, 1945 - January 07, 2020
Dennis G. Lubinsky
Dennis G. Lubinsky, 74, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Tomah VA. He was born Feb. 22, 1945, to the late Beaumont "Bud" Lubinsky and Glenna Burroughs in Mondovi, Wis.
Dennis is survived by daughter, Lyndsay Eggen of Onalaska; sisters, Patsy (Duane) Kuzba of Sussex and Kathleen (the late David Jones) of Onalaska; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and good friends, Pam Eggen and Greg Foss. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry (Judy) Lubinsky of Mondovi.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.Dennis G. Lubinsky
Published on January 11, 2020
