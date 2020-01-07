Dennis G. Lubinsky
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Dennis G. Lubinsky

February 22, 1945 - January 07, 2020

Dennis G. Lubinsky Dennis G. Lubinsky
Dennis G. Lubinsky, 74, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Tomah VA. He was born Feb. 22, 1945, to the late Beaumont "Bud" Lubinsky and Glenna Burroughs in Mondovi, Wis.
Dennis is survived by daughter, Lyndsay Eggen of Onalaska; sisters, Patsy (Duane) Kuzba of Sussex and Kathleen (the late David Jones) of Onalaska; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and good friends, Pam Eggen and Greg Foss. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry (Judy) Lubinsky of Mondovi.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.Dennis G. Lubinsky
Published on January 11, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Dennis G. Lubinsky, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Dennis
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 11, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.