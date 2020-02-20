Dennis R. Kline
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Dennis R. Kline

February 20, 2020

Dennis R. Kline Dennis R. Kline
WEST SALEM -- Dennis R. Kline, 72, of West Salem passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. A celebration of life for Dennis will be Sunday, March 1, at the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion, 148 South Leonard St., West Salem. A service of remembrance will begin at 2 p.m. followed by military honors. To view Dennis's obituary in it's entirety and offer online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of need.
Published on February 24, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Dennis R. Kline, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Dennis
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 24, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.