Dennis R. Kline
February 20, 2020
Dennis R. Kline
WEST SALEM -- Dennis R. Kline, 72, of West Salem passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. A celebration of life for Dennis will be Sunday, March 1, at the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion, 148 South Leonard St., West Salem. A service of remembrance will begin at 2 p.m. followed by military honors. To view Dennis's obituary in it's entirety and offer online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of need.
