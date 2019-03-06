Dennis "Denny" Freese

Dennis "Denny" Freese passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 6, 2019.

After serving in the Army, he returned to this area to work in the family business (Shamrock Lanes). In 2016, he retired from working for the La Crescent-Hokah School District. Denny was a lifetime member of Gittens-Leidel Legion Post 595 in La Crescent, Minn.

He lived his life on his own terms doing the things he loved: fishing, kayaking, sitting around a fire with his buddies. He was interested in anything to do with nature.

Denny is survived by his son, Cliff (Victoria); his three grandchildren, Lily, Jacob and Ruby; his Mom, Gloria; siblings, Barb (Glenn), Dave (Sheila), Karen and Kevin; nieces, Jenni (David), Tina (Drew) and Kim; nephew, Chris; and great-nephew, Aiden. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Joseph.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

He's now enjoying himself fishing in the great beyond - we hope the fish are biting!