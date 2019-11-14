Follow story
Dennis Evenson
November 14, 2019
Dennis Alton Evenson
HOLMEN -- Dennis Alton Evenson, 73, of Holmen closed his eyes and opened them in heaven, where he met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene "Dar" (Molzahn) Evenson; his son, Michael; and daughter, Stacey Gartner; his sisters, Judy Berekvam and Janet Sokolik; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Molzahn and Sam Sokolik.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Deloris; and sister, JoAnn Nordstrom.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1500 Sandlake Rd., Holmen. Pastor Jonathan Kruschel will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from noon Monday until time of services at the church. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
