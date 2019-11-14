Dennis Evenson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Dennis Evenson

November 14, 2019

Dennis Evenson Dennis Alton Evenson
HOLMEN -- Dennis Alton Evenson, 73, of Holmen closed his eyes and opened them in heaven, where he met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene "Dar" (Molzahn) Evenson; his son, Michael; and daughter, Stacey Gartner; his sisters, Judy Berekvam and Janet Sokolik; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Molzahn and Sam Sokolik.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Deloris; and sister, JoAnn Nordstrom.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1500 Sandlake Rd., Holmen. Pastor Jonathan Kruschel will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from noon Monday until time of services at the church. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 15, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Dennis Evenson, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Dennis
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 15, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.