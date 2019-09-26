Follow story
Dennis Anderson
October 02, 1953 - September 26, 2019
Dennis J. Anderson
ONALASKA/NORTH BEND -- Dennis J. Anderson of Onalaska, formerly of North Bend, completed his journey in this life Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born in La Crosse to Angeline E. (Clements) and Vernon S. "Paul" Anderson Oct. 2, 1953.
He is survived by his brother, Steven P. (Penny) Anderson of Holmen; daughter, Jenny (Dan) Rourk and their children, Oliver and Lily. He loved his grandchildren very much, and he was very special to them. They had the sweetest way of calling him "Papa Dennis" since they were very young.
He worked most of his life in trucking; cross country trips for years, then at Fleming, as a truck trailer switchman. Dennis had a love for racing, which started at a young age when his cousin started racing at North La Crosse Speedway, then years later his cousin's son started racing at West Salem Speedway. He was a die-hard NASCAR race fan; he never missed a race on TV, and traveled once to Thunder Valley in Bristol, Tenn., and made several trips to Michigan Speedway with cousins and family. He also was a hard-core Packer fan, and never missed watching those games.
He had a special relationship with his neighbors, and they all seemed to watch out for each other. He helped some with lawn mowing regularly and also did some snow plowing.
Hunting and fishing were other hobbies he enjoyed. On the day he passed from this life, he did what he loved doing at this time of year, spending the day fishing with his neighbor buddy, Jim. They could hardly keep a line in the water!
We celebrate a life simply lived. He will be missed very much by family, neighbors, and friends. We want to thank all the Onalaska/La Crosse professionals who assisted our family. We appreciate your kindness and helpfulness.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home (401 Main St., Onalaska) with a time for visitation starting at 5 p.m. Burial will take place at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park on the following day. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.
September 27, 2019
