Delores H. Tenner

SPARTA -- Delores H. Tenner, 91, of Sparta passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.

She was born May 15, 1927, in rural Cataract, Monroe County, to Alfred E. and Alice H. (Schoen) Tenner. Delores was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Cataract. Delores grew up on the family farm in Cataract, then moved to a farm in Jackson County, and lastly came to Sparta. She loved playing cards, doing word puzzles, and especially playing Pinochle.

Survivors include her sister, Eva Young; nephews, James Young, Dale (Sonja) Young, Karl (Sandy) Young, and Rodney (Ronda) Young; nieces, Karen Young and Margaret (Brian) Hansche; many great-nieces and great-nephews, numerous great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and other relatives.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Alberta Marie; and brother-in-law, Marlin Young.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Sparta. The Rev. John Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are respectfully preferred to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Sparta.