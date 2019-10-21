Follow story
Delores M. Strasser, 88, of La Crosse died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, surround by her family in her own home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday with a rosary to be recited at 4 p.m. at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may also visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Monday at the church. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com. To send flowers to the family of Delores M. Strasser, please visit Tribute Store.
