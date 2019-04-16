Follow story
Delores Sandmire
April 16, 2019
Delores Arlene Sandmire
LA FARGE -- Delores Arlene Sandmire, 85, of La Farge, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 South Cherry St., with visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service as well as 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, also at the La Farge Free Methodist Church. A full obituary can be found online at couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on April 20, 2019
Events
