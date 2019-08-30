Delores Nuttelman
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Delores Nuttelman

August 30, 2019

Delores Nuttelman Delores W. Nuttelman
Delores Nuttelman, 93, formerly of Barre Mills, peacefully passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Onalaska Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. The Reverend Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or to Alzheimer's research. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at the funeral home's website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on September 3, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Delores
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 03, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.