Delores Nuttelman
August 30, 2019
Delores W. Nuttelman
Delores Nuttelman, 93, formerly of Barre Mills, peacefully passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Onalaska Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. The Reverend Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or to Alzheimer's research. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at the funeral home's website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on September 3, 2019
