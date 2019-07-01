Delores "Dee" M. Monsoor

ONALASKA -- Delores "Dee" M. Monsoor, 69, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Care Center, La Crosse.

She was born in La Crosse, June 21, 1950, to George and Mary (Dick) Monsoor. She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1968 and immediately went to work at La Crosse Telephone as an operator. In 1984, she transferred to Michigan, working as a customer service supervisor. In 1986, Dee was promoted to Monroe, La., Corporate Headquarters for Century Tel, where she served as a regulating analyst. Upon her retirement, she returned home to Onalaska, after a battle with lung cancer, to be close to family and friends.

Dee loved to travel and had traveled to each coast, New York, San Francisco, Florida, Maine and many places in between. Every Halloween she traveled to Galena, Ill., and was locally famous as one of the "Galena Witches." Strolling the main street in costume and having a wonderful time.

Dee did beautiful cross stitch, enjoyed reading, politics and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved brothers, Richard (Gloria) Monsoor and Sam Monsoor; nieces and nephews, Mark Monsoor, Vicki (Tim) Malone, Christine Monsoor, Joseph Monsoor, Tina (Mike) Rude, Bradley (Laura) Johnson and Dennis Johnson Jr.; sisters-in-law, Kathy Schultz, Judy Johnson; and many other great, great-great-nieces, nephews; and other beloved family member and friends to whom she was grateful for all their help and support. Dee was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John; her sister, Rita; her stepfather Lyle; stepbrothers, Dennis, Kenneth and Charles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska Chapel, 907 Sand Lake Road. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to Mass, Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Dee's memory.