Delores M. Monsoor
Delores M. Monsoor

July 01, 2019

ONALASKA -- Delores "Dee" M. Monsoor, 69 of Onalaska passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Care Center, La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska chapel, 907 Sand Lake Road. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to Mass at the church Friday. A complete obituary will follow.
