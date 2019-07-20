Delores M. Mickelson

Delores M. Mickelson, 88, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. She was born Aug. 15, 1930, in rural Coon Valley, to John and Olga (Olson) Hoff. She was the youngest, their only daughter. She had three older brothers, Glen, Jerold and Clayton.

Delores grew up on a farm during the Depression. Although times were hard and the work harder, she had great memories of her "Ma and Pa," brothers and the farm. The work ethic that she developed never left her. She graduated from Westby High School in 1948. She fell in love with a young Private First Class, who would become her husband. She and Elmer Mickelson wed March 5, 1949, in Coon Valley. They farmed the first several years of their marriage and moved to La Crosse, in the mid 1950s. Their first son, Dean, was born in 1950, son, Randy, in 1960 and daughter, Kristi, in 1963. Aside from farming, Delores worked for many years at Gateway Products, in La Crosse, as a silk screener. She also worked at Hillview Nursing Home and Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse. They also owned an antique store for a number of years in La Crosse, called the "Curiosity Shoppe." Delores was a very hard worker, but enjoyed life too. She very much enjoyed spending time with family. The couple enjoyed Las Vegas, Nashville, Ireland and even took a Caribbean Cruise. More than anything, Delores had a deep love for her husband. They were inseparable. When Elmer died in late March, they had just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Survivors include two sons, Dean (Linda) and Randy (Mary); a daughter, Kristi (Dennis) Smith; a grandson, Eric Mickelson; granddaughters, Kathryn (Timothy Jr.) Colby, Hannah (fiancé, Alec Schindler) and Rachel (fiancé, Zach Woods); a great-granddaughter, Allyssa Lind; and great-great-grandsons, Gionni and Kaito.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; and brothers, Glen, Jerold and Clayton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 6th and Division St., in La Crosse. Burial will be in the Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 12:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be given at .