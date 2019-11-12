Delores Evelyn Hake
June 10, 1935 - November 12, 2019

Delores "Dee" Evelyn Hake, 84, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at her home. She was born June 10, 1935, to John and Ruby (Holberg) Hake.
Delores was a happy, kind and loving person. She spent much time with her cousin, Nancy Servais and was one of her best friends. Delores is survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and cousin, Nancy Servais.
Many thanks to her friends of the Group Home staff and Mayo Clinic Hospice for their wonderful care of Delores. A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. A time of sharing memories will begin at 11 a.m. Entombment will be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 13, 2019
