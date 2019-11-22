Delmar "Del" R. Christianson

HOLMEN -- Delmar "Del" R. Christianson, 91, of Holmen passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Assisted Living. He was born in Bloomer, Wis. Jan. 3, 1928, to Joseph and Blanche (Lothe) Christianson. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. On Sept. 5, 1953, Delmar married Phyllis Rieck and they celebrated over 66 years of marriage.

Del worked for MidWest TV & Appliance from 1959 to 1992.

Delmar is survived by his wife, Phyllis; two sons, Russ Christianson of Holmen and Rick Christianson of Mindoro; five grandchildren, Eric and Chad Christianson, Jessika (Joshua) Hardy, Megan, and Danny Christianson; seven great-grandchildren, Annabell, Zaiden, Matthew, Kaylie, Antonia, Abigail and Ben; a brother-in-law, Robert Rieck; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Debra, three sisters, and five brothers.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church, Onalaska or Sugar Creek Bible Camp, 13141 Sugar Creek Bible Camp Rd., Ferryville, Wis. 54628.

