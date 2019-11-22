Follow story
Delmar R. Christianson
November 22, 2019
Delmar R. Christianson
HOLMEN -- Delmar R. Christianson, 91, of Holmen passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Assisted Living. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. A complete obituary will be provided by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published on November 23, 2019
