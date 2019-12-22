Delbert Robert Welper

Delbert Robert Welper, 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was born to Virgil and Irene (Buege) Welper of New Albin, Iowa, Feb. 26, 1933. Del married Colleen (Kane) Dec. 28, 1961. They were married for nearly 58 years. Del worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 40 years and during his career, he was postmaster in Viroqua, West Salem and La Crescent. After retiring from the postal service, Del drove bus for Ready Bus Line. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen; and children, Lee (Rebecca) Welper, Nancy (Jeff) Zadow and Joan (Michael) Tharp. He has six grandchildren, Zachary and Benjamin Zadow, Madison, Connor and Liam Tharp, and Frieda Welper. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Everet, Virgil and Leslie; and his son, David.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent followed by a luncheon. The Rev. John L. Evans, II will officiate. Family and friends may visit before the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .

We wish to express our gratitude to the dedicated, compassionate staff at Springbrook Village of La Crescent and St. Croix Hospice for the care they provided Del.