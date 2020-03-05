Debra Lynn Walden

Debra Lynn Walden, 56, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly at her mother's home in La Crosse Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Debra was born Aug. 26, 1963, in La Crosse, to Curtis and Mary (Sherer) Walden. She graduated from Central High School in 1981 and then attended WWTC.

Debra was employed at Beadle-Ewing Insurance, the Radisson Hotel and Hogan Administrative Center, in her younger years. She had also enjoyed this time serving as vice president and secretary for the La Crosse Jaycees and chairing the Toys for Tots Campaign, before encountering a long struggle with health issues.

Debra enjoyed writing, photography, watching NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers games, with her dad. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nephew, Maxwell. She loved singing, dancing and playing games with him.

Debra was a caring daughter, sister and aunt. She is survived by her mother, Mary; brother, Dennis; sister, Dawn; nephew, Maxwell Berndt; and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolence may be sent at .