Debra Rae Hagen Buchanan, 60, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Dale Medical Center in Ozark, Ala. where she was a resident. Services were held Feb. 23, at the Holmen funeral home by the Reverend Jim Hill officiating. She was born in Albert Lea, Minn., to Richard and Janice Hagen April 2, 1958. She later moved to La Crosse, with her mother and siblings, then to Cedar Falls, Iowa where she graduated high school and met her husband, Brian Buchanan, the love of her life. They were married June, 19 1976. Her husband joined the Army and became a helicopter pilot and instructor in Ozark, where they made a life. Debi worked for the Van Heusen Co. for 14 years were she was recognized for her talents and had a shirt named after her called, the Buchanan by the L.L. Bean Co. Debi enjoyed her life, she had a very creative talent for art, crafts and making things beautiful. Her back yard, flower beds and deck are a show piece where she enjoyed her family and creating memories.

Shopping with Debi was always an adventure, just ask her best friend Sunny Hudson. The memories they created will be forever remembered.

There was never a dull moment in her life. Three boys, eight grandchildren and her husband kept her busy. She will forever be adored and remembered as her home was a place of warmth and beauty. She was loved by those who crossed her path. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Roselie (Grorud) Hagen; and her brother, Mark (Rick) Hagen. Survivors include her husband, Brian Buchanan, of Ozark; three sons, Gabriel Buchanan, (Mindy) of Ozark, Robert Buchanan of Pueblo, Colo., and Perry Buchanan (Noori) of Ozark; her father, Richard Loyd Hagen (Marion) of Stone Mountain, Ga., two brothers, Timothy Hagen of La Crescent, Minn., John Bull, (Roxanne) of Medford, Wis.; three sisters, Victoria Potaracke of La Crosse, Wis., Julie Mangino (Rudy) of Maricopa, Ariz., and Michelle Hagen of Cedar Falls, Iowa. She had 29 nieces and nephews.

Her faith and positive attitude was with her as she battled lung cancer.