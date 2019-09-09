Follow story
Deborah A. Youngman-Finney
April 27, 1953 - September 09, 2019
Deborah A. Youngman-Finney
Deborah A. Youngman-Finney, 66, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. She was born April 27, 1953, to Louis and Harriet Youngman and was raised in La Crosse.
Her celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the VFW in La Crosse.
Published on September 14, 2019
