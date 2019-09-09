Deborah A. Youngman-Finney
Deborah A. Youngman-Finney

April 27, 1953 - September 09, 2019

Deborah A. Youngman-Finney, 66, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. She was born April 27, 1953, to Louis and Harriet Youngman and was raised in La Crosse.
Her celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the VFW in La Crosse.
Published on September 14, 2019
