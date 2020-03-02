Follow story
Deborah Kay Lind
May 31, 1963 - March 02, 2020
HOUSTON, Minn. --Deborah Kay Lind, of Houston died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 31,1963, in Harmony, Minn., to Verna Mae VandeZande Reed of Preston, Minn., and Kenneth LaVern Reed of La Crosse, Wis. She grew up in Dresbach, Minn., appreciating the river, often referring to herself as a Mississippi River Rat. She attended high school in La Crescent.
She raised her three daughters in Houston, teaching them to be independent women, appreciate Mother nature, good food, good music and each other. Deb was a life-long care giver and provided exceptional care to countless many. Her love of flowers and gardening inspired her clown name "Zinnia."
Deb is survived by her three daughters and one granddaughter, Jessica Ann Schultz, of Missoula, Mont., Katherine Mae Lind, and her seven-year-old daughter, Robina "Ruby" Nyabokie Orina of Plymouth, Minn., and Nichole Maria Lind of Eugene, Ore. Deb was preceded in death by her mom.
Per Deb's wishes, there will be no public service. The family would like to thank all the family, friends, the hospice team and members of the community, who supported us through this journey. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Service of La Crescent is assisting the family.
Published on March 3, 2020
