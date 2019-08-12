Deacon Robert "Bob" John Hansen

MONDOVI, Wis. -- Deacon Robert "Bob" John Hansen, 68, of Mondovi passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Bob was born to Norbert and Elizabeth (Burbach) Hansen, Dec. 19, 1950, in La Crosse. He was the third child of four children, three sisters, Kathy, Mary and Patty.

Bob graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, in 1973. He taught middle school and coached at Lake Mills, before moving to Marshfield, Wis., to teach physics at Marshfield High School. He later earned his master's degree in professional development, in 1987, from UW-Stout. Bob taught physics and math at Chippewa Valley Technical College, from 1983 until his retirement in 2011.

On July 2, 1983, Bob was united in marriage to Sara Jane Dieringer at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Marshfield. From this union, six children were born, Mitch, Heidi, Isaac, Kateri, Annie and Elizabeth. Bob and Sara made their home in Mondovi, where Bob became active in church activities as a lay minister, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He earned his master's degree in theological studies from the Institute for Religion and Pastoral Studies and was ordained a Deacon in 2007. Deacon Hansen ministered to those in the Tri-Parish communities of Durand, Lima and Mondovi, through funerals, adult and youth catechesis, weddings and baptisms. He spent countless hours serving the church and its parishioners, cherishing each of them like his own family. He was currently serving as Prefect for Diaconal Life and Ministry, in the deacon formation program for the Diocese of La Crosse.

Bob loved telling a good story and enjoyed interacting with people of all ages. He was a natural teacher and was always happy to help his children and their friends with their math and physics homework. He found happiness in his roles as husband, father and grandfather. This love was shown through his dedication to providing for his family - there was nothing he wouldn't do for them.

He is survived by his wife, Sara of Mondovi; six children, Mitch (Becca) of Cedarburg, Wis., Heidi of Lawrence, Kan., Isaac of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kateri, Annie and Elizabeth, all of Mondovi; two grandchildren, Natalie and Peter; two sisters, Kathy (Tony) Cummings and Patty (Mike) Jelinek; one brother-in-law, Sid Bateman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary; and other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m Thursday, Aug. 15, at Talbot Funeral Home, in Mondovi. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, in Mondovi, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. The rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Deacon Hansen and his family request Masses be celebrated in his name. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences and memories can be shared at .