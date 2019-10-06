Follow story
Dawn Marie Kinard
October 06, 2019
Dawn Marie Kinard, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She is survived by a son, Tyler; a sister, Linda (Wade) Bentzen; a nephew, Brent Bentzen; and a very special friend whom she loved dearly, Bob Tollefson.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Robin's Nest on French Island. To send flowers to the family of Dawn Marie Kinard, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 23, 2019
