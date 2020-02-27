Dawn E. Kennedy
February 03, 1944 - February 27, 2020

Dawn E. Kennedy, 76, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 3, 1944, in Sparta. She was the daughter of Dwight H. Kennedy and Eleanor M. Kennedy, both deceased.
She was a 1962 graduate of La Crosse Central High School. She also attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Dawn was a talented painter, crafts-person and was a partner in a successful antiques and collectables business in Milwaukee. She lost her father at an early age, but was a devoted daughter to her mother until her death.
She is survived by two brothers, Dale Kennedy of Piedmont, Calif., and Dennis Kennedy of Hot Springs Village, Ark. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dwight Kennedy.
The Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.lacrossecremation.com to share online condolences.
Published on March 4, 2020
