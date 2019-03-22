David "Dave" Lee Whitt

VIROQUA -- David "Dave" Lee Whitt, 65, of Viroqua passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. He died from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Dave was born June 1, 1953, in Beloit, Wis., to Maxine Owen. He graduated from Kickapoo High School. Dave was an employee at Northern Engraving in Sparta for 20+ years. Dave loved deer and squirrel hunting, fishing, morel mushroom and ginseng hunting, and watching and quoting; in the Heat of the Night & Gunsmoke.

Dave was at peace by asking God to be his personal savior.

Dave is survived by the love of his life, Louise Becker; his sons, Brandon (Nikki) Becker of Onalaska, Chad (Maylee) Whitt of Viroqua, Craig (Ashley) Widner of Viroqua, and Todd Widner of Viroqua; daughters, Brittany Becker of Viroqua, and Myla Thatcher of La Salle, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his mother, Maxine Owen of Beloit; brother, Paul (Linda) Zimmerman of Beloit; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his adored dog, Mittens.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry (Laurie) Zimmerman; and infant brother, Robert Zimmerman.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 28 at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N State St. in La Farge. A funeral service will be officiated by Andy Doll and will begin at noon at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

