David J. Welper
March 01, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS -- David Welper, 56, of Minneapolis passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 1, 2019, of natural causes.
He is survived by his parents, Delbert and Colleen Welper of La Crescent, Minn.; and siblings, Lee (Rebecca) Welper, Nancy (Jeffrey) Zadow and Joan (Michael) Tharp.
Dave had a big laugh and an even bigger heart. He was a caring, generous and much-loved son, brother and uncle. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to The Aliveness Project or Can Do Canines.
Published on March 9, 2019
