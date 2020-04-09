Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
David H. ThompsonThompson
April 09, 2020
David H. Thompson
ONALASKA/CAMERON, Wis. -- David H. Thompson, 76, of Onalaska, formerly of Cameron, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.
rivate graveside services and burial will be in the Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osseo. Military rites will be provided by the Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post #191.
A complete obituary can be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
ONALASKA/CAMERON, Wis. -- David H. Thompson, 76, of Onalaska, formerly of Cameron, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.
rivate graveside services and burial will be in the Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osseo. Military rites will be provided by the Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post #191.
A complete obituary can be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on April 11, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of David
in memory of David
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 11, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.