David H. Thompson
April 09, 2020

ONALASKA/CAMERON, Wis. -- David H. Thompson, 76, of Onalaska, formerly of Cameron, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.
Private graveside services and burial will be in the Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osseo. Military rites will be provided by the Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post #191.
A complete obituary can be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on April 11, 2020
