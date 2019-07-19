Follow story
David J. Tetzlaff
July 19, 2019
David J. Tetzlaff
David J. Tetzlaff, 61, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, after a brief illness. A celebration of life will be held in November and will be announced at a later date.
Published on August 12, 2019
in memory of David
in memory of David
