David Jack Strait

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- David Jack Strait, known to most everyone as Jack, 66, of Burnsville passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park, Minn., Monday, April 29, 2019,surrounded by family and friends.

Jack was born Dec. 4, 1952, in Tomah, the son of the late Stanley and Grace (Schedler) Strait, and was raised in La Crosse. He served in South Korea as a military policeman. Upon his return to the U.S., he met and married Kathryn Manske Aug. 19, 1978. They later divorced in 2002.

Jack is survived by his son, Jacob Strait, of Lakeville, Minn.; his brother, James (Carol) Strait of Onalaska; and his sister, Cynthia Anderson of Buffalo, Minn. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews; and girlfriend, Jennifer Monson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Fred Anderson.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and doctors of Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital for the unwavering care and treatment that they provided Jack in his final days.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Henry W. Anderson Funeral Home, 14850 Garrett Ave. in Apple Valley, Minn., and at 10 a.m. Friday May 10, prior to an 11 a.m. funeral service at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 7510 Palomino Drive, in Apple Valley.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.