WESTBY -- David Sorenson, 80, of Westby died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

David Marshall Sorenson was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Westby to Theodore and Orna (Quain) Sorenson. He and his sister, Becky, lived with their parents on the Sorenson farm, in rural Westby, until their mother died in 1944. Then they lived with their grandparents, Hans and Theresa Quain and Auntie Myra in town. David and Carol (Lee) were married at the Portland Lutheran Church March 2, 1963, sharing 56-1/2 years, together.

They had two sons, Mike (1964-2002) and Dean.

David is survived by, his wife, Carol; son, Dean; five grandchildren, and three great-grandsons.

The funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Country Coon Prairie Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from noon Sunday until the time of the service at the church.

