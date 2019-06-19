Follow story
David Remen
September 27, 1954 - June 19, 2019
David "Dave" Remen
ONALASKA -- David "Dave" Remen, 64, left our world surrounded by family Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born to Nelvin (Dick) and Doris Remen Sept. 27, 1954.
Dave brought happiness to many with his wonderful sense of humor and generous spirit. He captivated nieces and nephews with fun and storytelling. Dave loved all types of music and enjoyed watching and cheering on his favorite Wisconsin sports teams.
Dave was a great source of joy and inspiration to his sons, Derek and Alex.
He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Doris; Derek (granddaughter, Sayla) and Alex; brother, Steve (Ann) Remen; sister, Nancy (Chuck) Holden; and 10 nieces and nephews. His extended family and friends will miss his presence.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Onalaska American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Road. All friends and family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred-care of Doris Remen.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 22, 2019
