David "Dave" Reed Peterson

David "Dave" Reed Peterson, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Born in La Crosse, Dave was the son of the late Reed and Beverly Peterson. Dave graduated from Lacrosse Central High School, earned his Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the University of Wisconsin, his Master's degree and PhD in electrical engineering from Purdue University. He moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. in 1964, to begin his career at Magnavox. Dave worked for Magnavox/Raytheon for 47 years prior to his retirement in 2011. He was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where he served as Head Elder and marriage mentor. He was a member of IEEE, played the baritone in the Fort Wayne Area Community Band, marched with the Second-Time-Arounders Band, President of The Klub, Covenant Partner (pre-marriage) with Cross Connections, past President of Allen County Genealogical Society of Indiana, served on the Board of Bellshire Community Association, past coordinator and facilitator for Beginning Experience, member of Big Brothers and Big Sisters thru Real Men Read, co-founded Single Journey, a Christian singles group. He enjoyed reading, learning, puzzles, tennis, ballroom dancing, Bridge, watching his favorite teams - Badgers, Boilermakers, Packers and Cubs. His grandchildren were the light of his life. His greatest joy was helping anyone in need.

Dave is survived by his wife, Julia Peterson; children, Lisa (Jason) McIntyre, Brian (Jennifer) Peterson, Scott Peterson, Sarah (Matthew) Rosbrugh; stepchildren, John (Brooke) Davis, Anne (Ron Burley) Davis; grandchildren, Kaity, Allie, Duncan, Nicholas, Lillian, Lucas, Tyler, Taylor, Camryn, Spencer; siblings, Tom (Kathy) Peterson, Nancy (Bob) Bekx, Greg (Kathy) Peterson; nieces/nephews, Michael, Abigail, Kate, Cindy, Andy; and special second cousin, Juli (Dusti Smith) Black. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Sarah Davis, who passed away Aug. 16, 2019.

Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Fair HavenFuneral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind. 46815, or Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Rd., Suite 100, Fort Wayne, Ind. 46804.