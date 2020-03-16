David P. Nelson

ETTRICK -- David P. Nelson, 77, of Ettrick passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home after an accident in the barn.

He was born April 1, 1942, to Melvin and Altah (Evenson) Nelson in La Crosse.

David was born and raised on a farm in Holmen, graduated from Holmen High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from UW-Madison with a major in animal science with a meat concentration. He joined the Army ROTC while in college.

After graduating college, David began buying cattle for Wilson Packing. On Sept. 2, 1967, he married Charlotte Cantlon in Ettrick. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this past year. He continued buying cattle and they moved from Albert Lea, Minn. to New Hampton, Iowa, to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It was then he got sick of traveling and ventured back home to buy the farm in Ettrick. David farmed for 45 years on Thimble Peak farm. This was his pride and joy. When asked how he felt about selling the cows to have his knee replaced back a few years ago, he commented "there is nothing like a fresh heifer."

He never ventured too far from his farm, but enjoyed traveling to Madison for homecomings, Badger basketball and football games and also enjoyed traveling to Milwaukee to the State Fair to watch his sons and granddaughters show his prized Holsteins. Again nothing quite compared to the heifer show there.

David is survived by his wife, Charlotte; his children, Richard, Julie (Steve) Kitchner, Ronald, Larry; a brother, Lewis; and three granddaughters, Megan, Samantha and Jessica.

Private family funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, due to health restrictions on larger gatherings. Burial will be at St. Bridget's Catholic Cemetery, Ettrick.

