David L. Mormann
April 01, 1944 - April 05, 2019
David L. Mormann
David Mormann, 75, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
David was born April 1, 1944, in La Crosse and grew up in La Crescent, Minn., moving to Tampa 45 years ago. He worked in the construction and cabinetry business until his retirement.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Gerald Mormann; son, Duane Mormann; sister, Mary Lou; brother, Michael; brothers-in-law, Bruce Harlos and Ron Stankey. Affectionately called "Poppy," by his children and grandchildren, he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Monica; children, Jodie Bertino, David R. Mormann (Teresa), Janel Mill (Tom), Julie Murrell (Jay) and Melinda Murrell (Mike); as well as eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. David is survived by his brothers and sisters, Nicholas, William (Maxine), Timothy (Peggy), Colleen, Mark, Matt, Jeff (Mary), Rebecca (Dan) Krieger, Pam Harlos, Peggy Stankey, Linda (Randy) Holthaus, Sandra (Phillip) Bautch, Deborah (Bradly) Rodda, Gretchen (Dan) Mc Lees; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
There will be a memorial from 3 to 6 p.m. June 2, at the Hokah Park in Hokah, Minn., to celebrate David's life and share family memories. Family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of donor's choice in David's memory.
Published on May 25, 2019
