David Daniel McCarthy

David Daniel McCarthy was born March 11, 1959, in Clintonville, Wis., to Pat and Dan McCarthy.

Dave was preceded in death by his dad, Daniel McCarthy. Survived by his wife, Mary Goodsett; son, Brian McCarthy (Aarathi) in Ballston Spa, N.Y.; daughter, Alli McCarthy in St. Paul, Minn.; his mom, Pat McCarthy in Clintonville; and sister, Ann McCarthy (Casey Kern) in Haslett, Mich.

He graduated valedictorian of his high school class, before earning a degree in biochemistry at UW-Madison. He went on to UW Medical School, where he met Mary, the love of his life and they married Aug. 25, 1984. They graduated together and completed a residency in neurology, at the University of Utah. He then decided to return to his true passion in life of teaching. He completed a masters in education at UW-L and worked primarily as a substitute teacher in the Onalaska School District. He was a tennis coach at the middle school for many years.

He left this world Saturday, March 7, 2020, doing what he loved - he died unexpectedly while cross country skiing.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Onalaska United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit .

In lieu of flowers, Dave would encourage you to donate blood and consider making a donation to the Coulee Region Tennis Complex.