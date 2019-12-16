Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
David Knutson
December 16, 2019
David Christopher Knutson
David Christopher Knutson, 39, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. A visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfunerlhomes.com.
David Christopher Knutson, 39, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. A visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfunerlhomes.com.
Published on December 19, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of David
in memory of David
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
1 posts
Dec 19, 2019
Deepest sympathies to you at this difficult time. David was a great guy.