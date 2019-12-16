David Knutson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

David Knutson

December 16, 2019

David Knutson David Christopher Knutson
David Christopher Knutson, 39, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. A visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfunerlhomes.com.
Published on December 19, 2019
To send flowers to the family of David Knutson, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of David
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 19, 2020.

1 posts

Debra Keller
Dec 19, 2019
Deepest sympathies to you at this difficult time. David was a great guy.