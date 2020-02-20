Follow story
David W. Juen
February 20, 2020
David W. Juen
David W. Juen, 49, of La Crosse passed away at his home Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with a time for sharing at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Coulee Council on Addictions, 933 Ferry St., La Crosse, WI 54601. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 29, 2020
