David Gordon Jorde
David Gordon Jorde

May 18, 2019

David Gordon Jorde
HOUSTON, Minn. -- David Gordon Jorde, 77, of Houston died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Valley View Healthcare & Rehab in Houston. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church in Houston. Burial will follow in the Money Creek Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Hoff Funeral Home in Houston, and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Published on May 20, 2019
