David C. Johnson

David C. Johnson, 81, formerly of Onalaska, died peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by family at his daughter, Jodi's house in Milwaukee.

He was born Feb. 14, 1938, to Harold and Evelyn Johnson. He married Linda L. Johnson July 6, 1963. They were married blissfully for 54 years.

David graduated high school in 1956, from Mauston High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1960. Later in life David attended UW-La Crosse and graduated in 1971, with his BA in secondary education. David had a passion and talent for cooking, which he enjoyed during his many years owning and running Blue Moon Supper Club, on Lake Onalaska.

David loved the outdoors. Most people could find him outside watering his lawn, planting flowers, or feeding the squirrels and birds. He passed on a deep love for animals to his daughters. He would always take the time to help stray animals by feeding them and providing warmth and shelter during the cold months. He often took time alone for long walks in the woods, where he enjoyed taking beautiful country pictures. Most family trips involved fishing and spending time up North.

David left this world with the same strong faith he held his entire life. He was faithful to his Lord and it showed in the love and dedication he showed his family. He was a kind and gentle soul who touched the lives of everyone he met, even in the end when life was more difficult.

David is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda; his parents; brother, Harold; and sisters, Jean (Beverly), Patricia, Judy and Katherine; as well a foster daughter, Gayle. He is survived by two daughters, Jodi and Vicki (Nicole); two grandchildren, Bailey and Daisha; a brother, Gerald (Jackie); sisters, Barb, Mary, Deanna and Janet; as well many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at noon Saturday, May 4, at Peace of Mind Funeral Home, 5325 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon, with services at noon, followed by procession to Calvary cemetery.