David J. Johnson

WEST SALEM -- David J. Johnson, 71, of West Salem passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was born Oct. 1, 1948, to Clarence and Olga (Meyer) Johnson in La Crosse. David attended West Salem High School and graduated in 1966. After high school he joined the Navy in 1968, during the Vietnam War. Upon his return David started his working career with the State of Wisconsin, then went to Trane Co., as a welder, he retired in 2009.

David loved their animals, Tootie and Kitty. He enjoyed baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Sandi McDaniel; grandchildren, Cody Clements and Chelsea Clements; sister, Anna Marie (Daniel) Ulm; mother-in-law, Marian Ammerman; sister-in-laws; brother-in-laws; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; aunts and uncles; and his beloved dog, Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, 121 N. Youlon St. Pete Wilkin will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Berg-Hemker-Olson Post 51 and by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at .