September 26, 2019

David D. Holtze, 72, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 28, 2019
in memory of David
